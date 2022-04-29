Permit of vehicles used for crime to be cancelled: Minister

The permit of vehicles used for criminal activities will be cancelled, Minister for Transport Antony Raju has said. He was inaugurating ‘Vaahaneeyam - 2022’, a complaint redressal adalat of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) at the Alappuzha Town Hall on Friday.

Mr. Raju said the licence of drivers of such vehicles would also be cancelled. "Vehicles are widely used for criminal activities in the State. The MVD will cancel their permits on a permanent basis," Mr. Raju said.

The Minister said the trial of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras on roads would be conducted in a month. The distribution of elegant licence cards would begin next month. H. Salam, MLA, presided.