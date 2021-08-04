Kerala

Permission sought for third dose of COVID vaccine

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the Central government to a plea by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who had received two shots of Covaxin, seeking to allow him to take a third dose of an internationally approved vaccine.

Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar issued the order on a petition filed by Girikumar Thekkan from Kannur who is employed in Saudi Arabia.

According to him, only after receiving Covaxin, he came to know that it was not approved by the Saudi government. He was to leave for Saudi Arabia before August 30. If he does not join this month, he will lose his job. Therefore, the only option available to him is to receive any other vaccine, the petition said.


