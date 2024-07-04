GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Permission for accused in Sidharthan death case to attend exam; HC declines plea of V-C against the order

Published - July 04, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has declined to modify its interim order granting permission to the five accused students in a case relating to the death of J.S. Sidharthan, a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Pookode, Wayanad, to appear for university examinations provisionally.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A.A. passed the order on a petition moved by the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the college, seeking to modify the interim order. The V-C contended that granting them bail would send a wrong message. He also pointed out that the students had been removed from the rolls. Therefore, they did not have any right to attend the examinations. Besides, they have a shortage of attendance and have failed to complete the necessary formalities, such as the maintenance of records and adequate attendance in the lab.

The court observed that there are only allegations against the students and so far, the veracity and the truth behind these allegations were not adjudicated by any competent authority. Once they could make out a prima facie case in their favour, there was nothing wrong in granting an interim order, irrespective of the public perception about the incident. Besides, they had a case that they were deprived of a reasonable opportunity to contest the disciplinary proceedings.

