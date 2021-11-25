Kerala

Permission for 10,000 devotees a day at Guruvayur temple

With the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Guruvayur Devaswom Management committee has decided to allow 10,000 devotees a day at the Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur.

The decision to permit dharshan for 10,000 through a virtual queue was taken following requests from devotees during the Mandala Puja period. However, darshan is allowed for those making an online booking. Devotees are required to register on the Devaswom’s website.

Special arrangements will be made for Sabarimala devotees, who do not require online booking.

All devotees who reach the temple on December 13, 14 and 15 for Ekadasi celebrations can have dharshan. However, preference will be given for those who book online.

The management committee has also decided to make the temple premises plastic-free.


