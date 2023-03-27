ADVERTISEMENT

Permission denied for fireworks at Anthimahakalankavu 

March 27, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Permission was denied for fireworks at the Anthimahakalankavu festival at Chelakkara in Thrissur district. The fireworks display was scheduled in the early hours of Sunday.

The permission was denied after PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) officials allegedly found that banned fireworks like ‘gundu’ and ‘Kuzhiminnal’ had been prepared for the fireworks.

Earlier the police and revenue officials had given permission for the fireworks. Permission was given to use only 15 kg of explosive materials. It is alleged that many tonnes of explosives were kept ready for the display at Anthimahakalankavu.

The festival organisers had to cancel the fireworks even as thousands of people were waiting for the display, scheduled in the early hours of Sunday.

