HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Permission denied for fireworks at Anthimahakalankavu 

March 27, 2023 06:03 am | Updated 06:03 am IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Permission was denied for fireworks at the Anthimahakalankavu festival at Chelakkara in Thrissur district. The fireworks display was scheduled in the early hours of Sunday.

The permission was denied after PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) officials allegedly found that banned fireworks like ‘gundu’ and ‘Kuzhiminnal’ had been prepared for the fireworks.

Earlier the police and revenue officials had given permission for the fireworks. Permission was given to use only 15 kg of explosive materials. It is alleged that many tonnes of explosives were kept ready for the display at Anthimahakalankavu.

The festival organisers had to cancel the fireworks even as thousands of people were waiting for the display, scheduled in the early hours of Sunday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.