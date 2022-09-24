Permanent system for road upkeep: Riyas

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 24, 2022 22:50 IST

The Public Works Department (PWD) would set up a permanent mechanism for the maintenance of roads where the running contract system is implemented, said Public Works Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas. A high-level team of officials has been appointed for regular road maintenance. This special team led by the department secretary is currently conducting inspections in various districts.

Action will be taken based on the report to be submitted by this team after the inspection. This will be a regular system to find out the deficiencies and solve them at a regular interval by the officials of the PWD on the roads under their responsibility. In the future, this system will ensure that the officers go to the field to carry out inspections in a timely manner, the Minister said.

