Permanent synod members must convey Pope’s decision to the faithful, says lay group

The Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (United forum for the protection of the Church), a lay group in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, has demanded that permanent synod members of the archdiocese convey the decision of Pope Francis on issues confronting the archdiocese to the faithful.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent synod members, after meeting the Pope in Rome last week, must step forward to directly tell the faithful what decision the head of the Church had taken, said forum chairman Mathai Muthirenthy and leaders Jimmy Puthirikkal and Baby Pottanani.

They added that clarity was necessary in the wake of unsubstantiated and mutually contradictory reports on the permanent synod members’ visit to Rome doing the rounds. The permanent synod members have a responsibility to bring clarity on the issue. Such a communication will expose those spreading rumours and also stem the spread of rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lay people’s group also alleged that some priests were plotting against the decisions of the Pope and the synod of the archdiocese. The group also said that Major Archbishop Raphael Thattill, on his return from Rome by the end of this month, must immediately throw light on the decisions taken in Rome. The group also handed over a letter to Chancellor Abraham Kavilpurayidathil on the issue.

The church leadership must also come forward to finally end the stalemate in the archdiocese in the light of the previous decisions and the decision taken recently in Rome. They also demanded that the present archdiocesan curia be disbanded and a new one constituted in its place as the present curia is working to create problems for the archdiocese. The new curia should comprise priests supportive of the Church.

The lay group warned that if the Church authorities did not finally end the conflict, a cause for shame for the entire Christian community, it would be forced to resort to strong protest at the church headquarters. The group also demanded that parish council elections should be put on hold.

The divide in the archdiocese is over the issue of Mass liturgy. The synod has prescribed a unified Mass, which has received support from the lay group Sabha Samrakshana Samithi while another lay group and the vast majority of priests have favoured the a full people facing Mass in contravention of the synod prescription. Efforts to reconcile the differences have failed and the meeting in Rome last week is expected to be decisive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.