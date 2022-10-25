Permanent safety measures at Kallar

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 25, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An all-party meeting chaired by G. Stephen, MLA, here on Tuesday decided to put in place permanent safety measures to avoid frequent accidents in the Kallar River. In the first phase, safety arrangements would be set up without posing any difficulties to the tourists visiting the destination. Further, as many as 14 stretches in the river will be declared as prohibited areas in cooperation with the Disaster Management Authority, and strong fencing would be installed to prevent tourists from reaching these places through interior roads.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meeting also decided to call a joint meeting of the Tourism, Revenue, and Forest departments in two weeks in the presence of the District Collector to review the works. Also, a permanent monitoring committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Vithura grama panchayat president and Nedumangad RDO as convener. People’s representatives, representatives of various departments, and representatives of political and social organisations will be members of this committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app