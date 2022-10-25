Permanent safety measures at Kallar

An all-party meeting chaired by G. Stephen, MLA, here on Tuesday decided to put in place permanent safety measures to avoid frequent accidents in the Kallar River. In the first phase, safety arrangements would be set up without posing any difficulties to the tourists visiting the destination. Further, as many as 14 stretches in the river will be declared as prohibited areas in cooperation with the Disaster Management Authority, and strong fencing would be installed to prevent tourists from reaching these places through interior roads.

The meeting also decided to call a joint meeting of the Tourism, Revenue, and Forest departments in two weeks in the presence of the District Collector to review the works. Also, a permanent monitoring committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Vithura grama panchayat president and Nedumangad RDO as convener. People’s representatives, representatives of various departments, and representatives of political and social organisations will be members of this committee.