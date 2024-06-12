Permanent jobs for educators of special children under consideration: Minister

The proposal to give permanent posting to special educators engaged for the teaching of differently abled children in the State is under the consideration of the Finance department, Education Minister V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

If the special educators are given permanent posting as per the current criteria, the government will incur a huge financial liability. A high-level meeting was convened recently, chaired by the Finance Minister, to discuss the posting and remuneration of special educators, Mr. Sivankutty said, while replying to a submission by K.D .Prasenan.

Elementary division special educators were being paid ₹22,000 monthly and those in the secondary division, as part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, were being paid ₹28,815 every month. However, their services were not available during the months of April -May. From 2018-19 academic year, special educators are being given postings for all 12 months in the year on contract-basis.

Every year, special educators are being paid Onam festival allowance and travel allowance. They are also given EPF and ESI allocations, the Minister said.