GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Permanent jobs for educators of special children under consideration: Minister

Published - June 12, 2024 09:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The proposal to give permanent posting to special educators engaged for the teaching of differently abled children in the State is under the consideration of the Finance department, Education Minister V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

If the special educators are given permanent posting as per the current criteria, the government will incur a huge financial liability. A high-level meeting was convened recently, chaired by the Finance Minister, to discuss the posting and remuneration of special educators, Mr. Sivankutty said, while replying to a submission by K.D .Prasenan.

Elementary division special educators were being paid ₹22,000 monthly and those in the secondary division, as part of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, were being paid ₹28,815 every month. However, their services were not available during the months of April -May. From 2018-19 academic year, special educators are being given postings for all 12 months in the year on contract-basis.

Every year, special educators are being paid Onam festival allowance and travel allowance. They are also given EPF and ESI allocations, the Minister said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.