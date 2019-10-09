Permanent framework for Navodhana samiti

The State government has accorded the Navodhana Samrakshana Samiti (Renaissance Protection Committee) a permanent administrative framework.

The move comes a month after the Hindu Parliament threatened to quit the samiti in protest against what it described as an overwhelmingly Backward Class tilt in the samiti. The government had described the move as one of no consequence for the samiti.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday chaired a meeting of the samiti. The meeting elected a new secretariat. It nominated the current chairman Vellappally Natesan, who is also general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, as new president. Punnala Sreekumar, leader of the Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha, who was the convener of the samiti, is its new general secretary. Bishop Gabriel Mar Gregorious, C. K. Vidyasagar, and B. Raghavan are the new vice presidents.

The samiti resolved to take its workings to the grassroots. Notably, the NSS is not part of the samiti. In January next, the samiti will organise a march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram to spread the need to uphold renaissance values in a society that seems to drift to the right of the religious spectrum.