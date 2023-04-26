Permanent adalat in LSGD for grievance redressal

April 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Getting timely services from the government is the right of every citizen, Minister for Local Self-government M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a web portal of the Local Self-Government department’s permanent adalat mechanism here on Wednesday.

The Minister said that as the department was one that was most connected to the people, it received a number of complaints. However, there was no permanent mechanism to dispose of these at the respective levels. Now, permanent adalats had been arranged at the sub-district, district, and State levels.

Earlier, adalats held once in a while were the only way for grievance redressal. However, solving a number of complaints in this manner was difficult. With the new permanent mechanism, adalats should convene every 10 days at the sub-district level, 15 days at the district level, and once a month at the State level, the Minister said.

Only complaints that could not be addressed at the lowest level in any manner should be referred to the adalats at the higher level. The first meeting of the permanent adalat committee must convene by the State government’s second anniversary on May 20, Mr. Rajesh said.

The portal, he said, should become fully operational by May 10.

The permanent adalat mechanism would enhance the efficiency of the department. This would help it focus on important responsibilities such as waste management and local resource mobilisation.

Local Self-Government Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan presided over the function.