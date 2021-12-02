Periye twin murder case | CBI arrested innocent; they know nothing about it: CPIM district Secretary Balakrishnan

CBI has included former Uduma MLA and the CPM district Secretariat member K.V. Kunhiraman as the 21st accused in the case.

Kasargod CPIM district secretary M. V. Balakrishnan has said the party has no role in the Periye twin murder case.

Not all those arrested were the CPIM activists. They are innocent and know nothing about the murder. People and party know about this, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

From the beginning, the party was always up for any inquiry. The CPIM has nothing to hide in the case. But the CPIM leaders were accused of and arrested during the investigation. However, they will not stand idly, he said while responding to the inclusion of former Uduma MLA K. V. Kunhiraman in the double murder case of Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal and Kripesh murder in Periye.

Mr. Balakishnan said that in the last Assembly elections, the CPM got an unprecedented majority in Uduma. The party won a large majority in the Pullur-Periya panchayat where the murder took place. The CPIM and the Left Front received more votes than before, even in the wards, including Kalliyot, he observed.

The people of Pullur-Periya panchayat would have voted against the party if they had been involved in the murder, he said adding that people, including the Congress, voted for the CPIM.

The CPM district secretary said they are not afraid and let them accuse anyone. They are sure that this is a political vendetta, he observed.

MP Rajmohan Unnithan demanded that the CPIM end its regular rhetoric of non-participation after the assassination.

He said those accused in the Periye case are the CPM office bearers. Mr. Unnithan demanded that ₹2 crore spent for the case should be deposited back to the public exchequer and the Chief Minister should apologise for it.