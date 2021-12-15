Periye case: ex-MLA, three others fail to turn up in court

Former MLA and CPI(M) leader K.V. Kunhiraman and three others, who were arraigned as accused in the Periye twin murder case, have been asked to appear before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kochi, on December 22.

The accused, including Kunhiraman, K.V. Bhaskaran, Gopal Velutholi and Sandeep Velutholi, were supposed to appear before the court on Wednesday along with the other accused to obtain the copy of the charge sheet. However, they did not turn up. Abhishek Kurian, the counsel for the accused, submitted applications seeking leave for the four accused. The four will have to obtain bail when they appear before the court on December 22.

Four others, Alakkode Mani, Balakrishnan, Manikandan and Raghavan Velutholi, were enlarged on bail by the court on Wednesday.

All the other accused were produced through video conference from the Central Prison, Kannur, and the district jail, Ernakulam. Copies of the charge sheet were provided to the accused as part of the court proceedings. The CBI had arraigned 24 accused in the case.

R. Mini, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, extended the remanded of five others, who were arrested in the case earlier, till December 29. The court will consider the case again on December 29.