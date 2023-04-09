ADVERTISEMENT

Periyar Tiger Reserve tops management effectiveness evaluation process

April 09, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) was once again adjudged the best managed tiger reserve in the country.

The reserve topped the list with a management effectiveness evaluation (MEE) score of 94.38% among the 51 reserves that were evaluated. Satpura and Bandipur came second (93.18%), while Nagarhole was ranked third (92.42%) in the 2022 cycle of MEE.

MEE is the most significant approach to enhance the management perspectives of reserves and their associated landscape connectivity, according to the report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The process saw 32 parameters, including the status of tiger conservation plan, adequacy of personnel and other resources, availability of manpower resources trained in wildlife conservation, and population trend of threatened species, being evaluated.

PTR field director P.P. Pramod said the Periyar model of ensuring participation of the public, including tribespeople, in conservation and management campaigns and efforts by the dedicated team of officials brought laurels to the reserve. Patil Suyog Subhash Rao and K.V. Harikrishnan are the deputy directors of the east and west divisions of the reserve, which is spread over 925 sq. km.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US