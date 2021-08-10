Kerala

Periya twin murder: two-wheeler seized in connection with case ‘goes missing’ from police station

Police personnel deployed at Kallyottu near Periya following the murder of the two Youth Congress workers in February 2019.   | Photo Credit: S.K. Mohan

A two-wheeler seized by the Crime Branch in the Periya twin murder case in Kerala has gone missing from the Bekal police station in Kasaragod district.

The motorbike in question bears the registration number KL-60-L-5730 and belongs to A. Subhash, who is accused of direct involvement in the case. The CBI has launched a forensic examination of the weapons used in the double murder.

Subhash, a CITU activist, had fled to Sharjah after the murder. However, he was arrested on May 16, 2019 at the Mangalore airport by the Crime Branch. The confiscated two-wheeler was later produced in court and handed over to the Bekal police station.

Search on

Of the 12 vehicles involved in the case, 11 are in the custody of the Crime Branch. The police have launched a search for the missing motorbike.

Two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, were hacked to death while they were returning home on a bike late evening on February 17, 2019. The case is being investigated by the CBI following a Supreme Court order.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2021 12:04:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/periya-twin-murder-two-wheeler-seized-in-connection-with-case-goes-missing-from-police-station/article35830039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY