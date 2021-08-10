Periya twin murder: two-wheeler seized in connection with case ‘goes missing’ from police station

The motorbike, which has gone missing from Bekal police station in Kasaragod, belongs to A. Subhash, who is accused of direct involvement in the case

A two-wheeler seized by the Crime Branch in the Periya twin murder case in Kerala has gone missing from the Bekal police station in Kasaragod district.

The motorbike in question bears the registration number KL-60-L-5730 and belongs to A. Subhash, who is accused of direct involvement in the case. The CBI has launched a forensic examination of the weapons used in the double murder.

Subhash, a CITU activist, had fled to Sharjah after the murder. However, he was arrested on May 16, 2019 at the Mangalore airport by the Crime Branch. The confiscated two-wheeler was later produced in court and handed over to the Bekal police station.

Of the 12 vehicles involved in the case, 11 are in the custody of the Crime Branch. The police have launched a search for the missing motorbike.

Two Youth Congress activists, Kripesh and Sarath Lal, were hacked to death while they were returning home on a bike late evening on February 17, 2019. The case is being investigated by the CBI following a Supreme Court order.