Kerala

Periya twin murder case accused attacked in prison with dumbbell

K.M. Suresh, an accused in the Periya twin murder case, was attacked in the Kannur Central Jail, on July 22 morning.

Mr. Suresh (49) is the third accused in the murder case of Youth Congress activists Sarath Lal and Kripesh, who were were hacked to death on the night of February 17, 2019.

Aziz, a native of Ernakulam who was arrested under the Goondas Act, allegedly carried out the attack on Mr. Suresh using a dumbbell.

In the incident that took place around 11 a.m, Mr. Suresh suffered a head injury. Mr. Suresh, who was lodged in Viyyur Central Jail, was shifted to Kannur only two days ago.


