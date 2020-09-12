Periya murder: victims’ kin to file caveat in SC

State govt. has moved apex court against CBI probe

Parents of the Periya twin murder victims said they would file a caveat petition in the Supreme Court challenging the State government which had approached the apex court against the decision of the Kerala High Court for a CBI probe into the case.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sathyanarayan, father of one of the victim Sarathlal, said he would do everything possible to ensure that the case was probed by the CBI to bring to book those involved in the murder.

“It is unfortunate that the government has stooped so low to help the predators rather than stand by the victim,” he said.

Mr. Sathyanarayanan said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] feared that many party leaders in the district would be named if the CBI probed the case. The government was adamant to safeguard the actual culprits and the decision to approach the apex court was proof of it, he said.

He said the crime cannot be carried out without the knowledge of party leaders.

Krishnan, father of the other victim Kripesh, said the government changed the investigating officers when the investigation turned towards the top party leadership. “We would go any extend to get justice,” he said.

Despite the High Court decision in favour of them, the government did not hand over the case to the CBI.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that the party had no role, was now moving to the Supreme Court to protect the culprits. The party, instead of standing with the victims, was vouching for the culprits, he said.

“Is this the justice that the Chief Minister promised us?” asked Mr. Krishnan.

He said the police had shown complete non-cooperation with the CBI. Though the CBI had written four times to the DGP and the Crime Branch chief to hand over the case details, the police did not provide the case diary or other documents.