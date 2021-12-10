Periya case accused denied bail

The bail plea of the five accused in the Periya twin murder case, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the other day, was declined by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, on Friday.

The court denied the plea of P. Rajesh, Surendran, Madhu, Reji Varghese, and Hariprasad.

The CBI had earlier arrested 14 other accused and named five others, including K.V. Kunhiraman, a former CPI(M) legislator, as accused in the case.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh, the two Youth Congress leaders, were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on February 17, 2019.