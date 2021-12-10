Kerala

Periya case accused denied bail

The bail plea of the five accused in the Periya twin murder case, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the other day, was declined by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, on Friday.

The court denied the plea of P. Rajesh, Surendran, Madhu, Reji Varghese, and Hariprasad.

The CBI had earlier arrested 14 other accused and named five others, including K.V. Kunhiraman, a former CPI(M) legislator, as accused in the case.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh, the two Youth Congress leaders, were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod on February 17, 2019.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 11:47:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/periya-case-accused-denied-bail/article37928690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY