Peringottukurissi panchayat president quits

January 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Peringottukurissi grama panchayat president Radha Murali resigned from the post on Friday following differences with former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan. She also resigned her panchayat council membership.

Mr. Gopinathan had quit the Congress in August 2021, but was controlling the panchayat council independently. However, the Congress is still officially in power at Peringottukurissi.

Sources said that Ms. Murali was not given the freedom as head of the civic body. She was allegedly threatened by Mr. Gopinathan.

However, Mr. Gopinathan said that Ms. Murali had violated the agreement that she would hold the post for two-and-a-half years. She quit the post when Mr. Gopinathan reminded her that he would have to invoke a no-trust motion.

Of the 16-member panchayat council, the Congress had 11 members and the CPI(M) five. With Ms. Murali’s resignation, the Congress has 10 members. Although still in the Congress banner, all of them are being controlled by Mr. Gopinathan.