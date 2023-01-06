ADVERTISEMENT

Peringottukurissi panchayat president quits

January 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Radha Murali resigns from the post on Friday following differences with former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan

The Hindu Bureau

Peringottukurissi grama panchayat president Radha Murali resigned from the post on Friday following differences with former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan. She also resigned her panchayat council membership.

Mr. Gopinathan had quit the Congress in August 2021, but was controlling the panchayat council independently. However, the Congress is still officially in power at Peringottukurissi.

Sources said that Ms. Murali was not given the freedom as head of the civic body. She was allegedly threatened by Mr. Gopinathan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, Mr. Gopinathan said that Ms. Murali had violated the agreement that she would hold the post for two-and-a-half years. She quit the post when Mr. Gopinathan reminded her that he would have to invoke a no-trust motion.

Of the 16-member panchayat council, the Congress had 11 members and the CPI(M) five. With Ms. Murali’s resignation, the Congress has 10 members. Although still in the Congress banner, all of them are being controlled by Mr. Gopinathan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US