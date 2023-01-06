HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Peringottukurissi panchayat president quits

Radha Murali resigns from the post on Friday following differences with former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan

January 06, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Peringottukurissi grama panchayat president Radha Murali resigned from the post on Friday following differences with former Congress leader A.V. Gopinathan. She also resigned her panchayat council membership.

Mr. Gopinathan had quit the Congress in August 2021, but was controlling the panchayat council independently. However, the Congress is still officially in power at Peringottukurissi.

Sources said that Ms. Murali was not given the freedom as head of the civic body. She was allegedly threatened by Mr. Gopinathan.

However, Mr. Gopinathan said that Ms. Murali had violated the agreement that she would hold the post for two-and-a-half years. She quit the post when Mr. Gopinathan reminded her that he would have to invoke a no-trust motion.

Of the 16-member panchayat council, the Congress had 11 members and the CPI(M) five. With Ms. Murali’s resignation, the Congress has 10 members. Although still in the Congress banner, all of them are being controlled by Mr. Gopinathan.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.