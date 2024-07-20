Performing arts museum to come up at Sangeetha Nataka Akademi this year: Saji Cherian

The State government will start a museum for performing arts at Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi this year to showcase the evolution of various performing art forms, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian has said. An amount of ₹50 lakh will be allotted for the project, he added.

Speaking after distributing the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi awards at regional theatre here on Saturday, the Minister said artists have the responsibility to respond to socio-political issues that affect society deeply.

He congratulated the award winners. As many talented artists have gone unrecognised, the Cultural Affairs department will take initiatives to address the issue, he said.

The Minister said that the department has introduced a new scheme to provide insurance coverage to artists affiliated to the Akademi. A centre will be opened at Mavelikara to provide protection for veteran artists in need of support, he added.

The Minister distributed three fellowships, 17 awards and 22 Gurupuja awards at the function. Mridangam artist Parassala Ravi, theatre person T.M. Abraham and dancer Kala Vijayan received fellowships from the Minister.

Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty presided over the function. The function started with percussion ensembles. A music programme led by musician Sarath followed the award function.

