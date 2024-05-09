ADVERTISEMENT

Performance of govt. schools in Plus Two examinations will be looked into: Minister

Published - May 09, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The performance of government schools in the Plus Two higher secondary examinations will be examined, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The Minister said at a press conference here on Thursday that of the 63 higher secondary schools in the State with 100% results, the number of government schools was only seven. This had to be examined.

The Director of General Education has been tasked with submitting a report after a preliminary inquiry.

Of the remaining schools with full pass, 17 were aided, 27 unaided, and 12 special schools. The pass percentage in the government sector was second to the aided sector this year– 75.06% and 82.47%, respectively. The pass percentage in the unaided sector was 74.51.

Pass percentage

The Minister attributed the fall in pass percentage in both the higher secondary and vocational higher examinations this year to improvement in quality and not any changes in the evaluation process. A reason for the better performance of aided schools was the fewer number of students in them, he said.

Schemes to improve the quality of students have to be prepared. This was important so that students from the State did not get pushed back in national and other examinations.

A conventional approach was no longer adequate. The General Education department intended to gear up for this in the coming year. This would be possible only with support of teachers and parents, not to mention cooperation of students. A meeting of teachers’ organisations would be convened soon in this regard, he said.

