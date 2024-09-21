ADVERTISEMENT

Percussion maestro Peruvanam Satheeshan Marar to be commemorated on 60th birthday

Published - September 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The 60th birthday of percussion maestro Peruvanam Satheeshan Marar will be celebrated on Sunday with a grand event titled ‘Pramana Pournami’ at CNN Girl’s High School, Cherpu.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty Marar will kick off the celebrations, with C.C. Mukundan, MLA, presiding over the festivities.

A host of distinguished guests will join the celebration, including percussionists Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar, spiritual musician Venmani Krishnan Namboodiri, lyricist R.K. Damodaran, musician Sreevalsan J. Menon, music director Vidyadharan, and scriptwriter S.N. Swamy.

The event will feature a vibrant lineup of performances, including sopana sangeetham, pancharatna keerthanalapanam, and a thayambaka by Mattannur Sreeraj.

