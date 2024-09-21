GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Percussion maestro Peruvanam Satheeshan Marar to be commemorated on 60th birthday

Published - September 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The 60th birthday of percussion maestro Peruvanam Satheeshan Marar will be celebrated on Sunday with a grand event titled ‘Pramana Pournami’ at CNN Girl’s High School, Cherpu.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman Mattannur Sankaran Kutty Marar will kick off the celebrations, with C.C. Mukundan, MLA, presiding over the festivities.

A host of distinguished guests will join the celebration, including percussionists Peruvanam Kuttan Marar and Kizhakkoott Aniyan Marar, spiritual musician Venmani Krishnan Namboodiri, lyricist R.K. Damodaran, musician Sreevalsan J. Menon, music director Vidyadharan, and scriptwriter S.N. Swamy.

The event will feature a vibrant lineup of performances, including sopana sangeetham, pancharatna keerthanalapanam, and a thayambaka by Mattannur Sreeraj.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.