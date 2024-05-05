ADVERTISEMENT

Percussion maestro Kelath Aravindakshan Marar passes away

May 05, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Thrissur

He had been part of the percussion ensembles of the Thrissur Pooram for four and a half decades

The Hindu Bureau

Kelath Aravindakshan Marar, who had been part of the percussion ensembles of the Thrissur Pooram for four and a half decades, passed away at Ollur on Sunday. He was 82.

He was an integral presence for the Ilanjithara melam of the Thrissur Pooram and the percussion ensembles of other famous poorams, including Peruvanam, Arattupuzha, Thrippunithura, and Koodalmanikyam.

Mr. Marar, who had been part of the percussion team of the Paramekkavu Devaswom for 13 years, later became part of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom for nine years. He returned to Paramekkavu and continued there for 23 years. Due to age-related problems, he did not participate in the past two editions of the Thrissur Pooram.

He became part of the Thrissur Pooram when Pathiyarath Kunjan Marar was the Pramani of Paramekkavu. Mr. Marar had a major position in the percussion team and enjoyed a huge fan following.

