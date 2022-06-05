PepsiCo fined for weight variation
The Legal Metrology department has recovered a fine of ₹85,000 from PepsiCo India Holdings for variation in weight of packets of its popular potato chips Lay’s.
A case was registered by the department following a raid conducted by a Legal Metrology flying squad on a complaint by the Centre for Protection of Social Justice, a human rights organisation. In its complaint, the organisation has alleged that there were variations in weight in the 115 g packets of Lay’s.
