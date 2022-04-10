Pepper spray attack on Thiruvalla vice-chairman, others

Four persons including the vice-chairman of the Thiruvalla municipality, who were returning from the church after attending the Palm Sunday rituals, sustained injuries during a pepper spray attack unleashed by an alleged gang of goons.

The incident took place in front of the St. Joseph church at Thukalassery shortly after noon when the devotees were leaving the church after attending the ceremony. The assailants, who had reached the spot in a car, allegedly drove the vehicle into the crowd and picked up an argument with a few among them.

Following this, they unleashed a violent attack on the crowd and fled the spot after applying pepper spray. Four persons including Philip George, vice chairman of the Thiruvalla municipality, sustained minor injuries and were admitted to a private hospital.

The police have identified the assailants and booked a case against them.