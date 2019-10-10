People’s stir begins at Kuthiran

People’s agitation led by Janakeeya Samara Samiti began at Kuthiran on Wednesday against inordinate delay in repairing roads and obduracy of authorities.

Hundreds of people, including students, traders, bus owners, and workers, expressed solidarity with the agitation at Kuthiran. The agitation will continue in the coming days.

The main demand of the protesters was to repair and re-tar the four-km road stretch from Kombazha to Vazhukkumpara immediately.

People’s movements from Mannuthy to Wadakkunchery, various clubs, and ambulance services too are taking part in the protest.

233 deaths

Since the contract for the work on the six-lane NH 544 was signed in 2009, accidents on the Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery stretch has claimed 233 lives. These deaths were reported under the Mannuthy, Peechi, and Wadakkunchery police station limits from August 2009 to June 2019, according to an RTI query by District Congress Committee general Secretary Shaji Kodankandath.

The stretch of Mannuthy-Wadakkunchery is a strategic route of transportation between Kerala and Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The protesters called for stringent action against National Highways Authority of India and the contract company for delaying the work and loss of precious lives.

As per the original plan, the work required just 30 months. But it had been pending even after 10 years. The work had been done unscientifically, without adhering to any safety standards prescribed by the Indian Road Congress, they said.