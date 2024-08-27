People’s scientific committee to probe Western Ghats disasters

In the aftermath of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the Paschimaghatta Samrakshana Samiti (Western Ghats Protection Committee), in association with the Thrissur-based Transition Studies Kerala, has constituted a people’s scientific committee to investigate the causes of natural disasters in the Western Ghats.

The committee has roped in experts from various fields to conduct a comprehensive probe into the factors contributing to these disasters.

“The committee aims to understand the historical background of natural calamities and the response of people, local self-government bodies, and State and Central governments in such cases. The physical and economic vulnerability of people in risk areas will be assessed as part of the investigation,” Varghese Vattekkad and M.K.Ramdas, spokespersons of the organisation, say.

The study also intends to submit suggestions to the State government regarding measures to improve preparedness in pre-disaster stages, they say.

The study team comprises experts, including Mary George (economist), C.P. Rajendran (geologist and adjunct Professor at National Centre for Advance Studies), T.V. Sajeev (principal scientist at Kerala Forest Research Institute), Sagardhara (risk analyst, former consultant at UNEP), S. Abhilash (climatologist and scientist at Advanced Radar Research Centre Cusat), Cheruvayal Raman (traditional farmer and conservationist of indigenous rice seeds), N. Anil Kumar (agronomist), Prakash C. Jha (environmental engineer), Sreekumar (sustainability expert), G.R. Santhosh Kumar (public health), and Smitha P. Kumar (botanist).

The Western Ghats, an ecologically fragile region, have become increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Anticipating disasters, including landslides, in these areas requires prompt measures to protect people’s lives and property.

The committee feels that indiscriminate development activities that have led to recurring natural disasters in Kerala need to be assessed, they say.

The people’s scientific committee’s investigation is a crucial step towards understanding the causes of natural disasters in the Western Ghats and finding sustainable solutions to mitigate their impact, they say.