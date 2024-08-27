GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People’s scientific committee to probe Western Ghats disasters

Committee aims to understand the historical background of natural calamities and the response of people, local self-government bodies, and State and Central governments in such cases. The physical and economic vulnerability of people in risk areas will be assessed as part of the investigation

Published - August 27, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj

In the aftermath of the devastating landslides in Wayanad, the Paschimaghatta Samrakshana Samiti (Western Ghats Protection Committee), in association with the Thrissur-based Transition Studies Kerala, has constituted a people’s scientific committee to investigate the causes of natural disasters in the Western Ghats.

The committee has roped in experts from various fields to conduct a comprehensive probe into the factors contributing to these disasters.

“The committee aims to understand the historical background of natural calamities and the response of people, local self-government bodies, and State and Central governments in such cases. The physical and economic vulnerability of people in risk areas will be assessed as part of the investigation,” Varghese Vattekkad and M.K.Ramdas, spokespersons of the organisation, say.

The study also intends to submit suggestions to the State government regarding measures to improve preparedness in pre-disaster stages, they say.

The study team comprises experts, including Mary George (economist), C.P. Rajendran (geologist and adjunct Professor at National Centre for Advance Studies), T.V. Sajeev (principal scientist at Kerala Forest Research Institute), Sagardhara (risk analyst, former consultant at UNEP), S. Abhilash (climatologist and scientist at Advanced Radar Research Centre Cusat), Cheruvayal Raman (traditional farmer and conservationist of indigenous rice seeds), N. Anil Kumar (agronomist), Prakash C. Jha (environmental engineer), Sreekumar (sustainability expert), G.R. Santhosh Kumar (public health), and Smitha P. Kumar (botanist).

The Western Ghats, an ecologically fragile region, have become increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events. Anticipating disasters, including landslides, in these areas requires prompt measures to protect people’s lives and property.

The committee feels that indiscriminate development activities that have led to recurring natural disasters in Kerala need to be assessed, they say.

The people’s scientific committee’s investigation is a crucial step towards understanding the causes of natural disasters in the Western Ghats and finding sustainable solutions to mitigate their impact, they say.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.