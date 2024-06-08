ADVERTISEMENT

People’s resistance will be formed against substance abuse: M.B. Rajesh 

Published - June 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

144 personnel join Excise force 

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh taking salute at a passing out parade of civil excise officers in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.K. Najeeb

People’s resistance will be built up for the crusade against substance abuse in the State, Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after taking salute at a passing out parade of 144 civil excise personnel, including nine women officers, here on Saturday. These officers have been appointed in various districts across the State.

“Strict inspection will be conducted in shops close to schools and other educational institutions to ensure that drugs or intoxicants are not sold there. There will be networks to monitor such mafia. There will be a joint operation by various departments, including the police, Excise, Education, Higher Education, and the local bodies,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State will efficiently tackle challenges raised by the synthetic drugs mafia. The Excise department has been functioning efficiently to track the sources which sent such drugs to the State. The support of the public is inevitable to root out these drug networks. Forums (Samithis) have been formed in the State-district-taluk-ward and school levels, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The high education qualifications of the recruits will improve the efficiency of the force, said the Minister. Of the 144 recruits who completed training, 19 have completed post graduation, while 35 have BTech degree and 73 are graduates.

Training was given in arms drill, drill without arms, computer, Abkari Act, Indian Penal code, criminal penal code and other subjects.

As many as 450 personnel joined the force in the last two years. Of them, 79 are excise inspectors and 29 are women civil excise officers. The government is giving importance to recruiting women and other marginal groups into the force, said the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US