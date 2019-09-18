People’s panel will keep an eye on rendering plant: Collector

The slaughter waste rendering plant at Thuruthi in Pappinissery will be under the surveillance of a people’s committee in the wake of protests by local people.

A meeting chaired by District Collector T.V. Subhash here on Tuesday decided that a committee comprising people’s representatives, experts, officials, and local residents would monitor the operation of the plant. Mr. Subhash said waste treatment being a common issue, the solution lies in setting up facilities in a scientific manner.

The efficacy of the existing waste treatment plants should be enhanced, the Collector said, adding that such plants should be operated under the initiative of local bodies and residents.

He also said the closed rendering plant could be re-opened only after ensuring that there was no foul smell emanating from it.

An expert team will visit the plant, and it will be reopened on the basis of the report to be furnished by the team, he added.

People’s support

Local MLA K.M. Shaji said residents were not opposed to the plant as it would discourage dumping of slaughter waste in public places and waterbodies.

He added that the plant had the capacity to treat 10 tonnes of waste a day.

He also called upon the authorities to take measures to handle arrival of excess quantity of waste during festival seasons.

Assistant Collector Haris Rasheed, Additional District Magistrate E.P. Mercy, Pappinissery panchayat president K. Narayanan, Haritha Kerala Mission district coordinator E.K. Somashekharan, and Shuchitwa Mission district coordinator T.G. Abhijith were present.