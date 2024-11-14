People’s disenchantment with Congress will reflect in Palakkad bypoll, says Sarin

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Palakkad Assembly byelection P. Sarin said here on Thursday that people’s disenchantment with the Congress had reflected in the poor voter turnout in Wayanad Lok Sabha byelection, and the same feeling would be expressed in Palakkad byelection too.

Addressing a meet-the-candidate programme organised by the Press Club here, Dr. Sarin said that people were fed up of even Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. “The same feeling exists in Palakkad. What did the Congress MLA do in Palakkad in the last 13 years?” he asked.

Dr. Sarin said that his promises to voters about the work he would do in 500 days, if elected, would directly reflect in the voting.

Dr. Sarin alleged that United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil was a rubber stamp, and he would be proxy of the former MLA. He meant Shafi Parambil, who vacated Palakkad Assembly seat when he was elected MP from Vadakara.

He said the Wakf issue would not help the BJP in Palakkad. “The BJP knows only the divisive politics, and it never addresses development of the region,” he said.

Dr. Sarin alleged that the Congress was trying out many plans to scupper the November 20 byelection in Palakkad. He alleged that it was the press secretary of the Opposition Leader who leaked out the autobiography of CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarajan.

He threatened to release pieces of evidence against the Congress’s unholy activities if that party continued its vilification campaign against him.