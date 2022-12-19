People’s concerns about ESZs will be addressed, says Kerala Forests Minister

  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

December 19, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Forests Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that the government will adopt all possible steps to solve the difficulties of local communities regarding Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs).

Speaking after inaugurating the 47th State meet of the Kerala Forest Protective Staff Association here on Monday, Mr. Saseendran said the decision of the government was to exclude human habitats from ESZs. If satellite mapping was not done, it would invite contempt of court, he said, adding that without a satellite survey, the government could not submit its report to the Supreme Court.

A meeting to be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to discuss the issue. The survey was conducted to identify places of worship, educational and other institutions, houses and other establishments to exempt them from ESZs, he said.

