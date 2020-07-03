Alappuzha

03 July 2020 23:35 IST

Local residents under the aegis of Janakeeya Samara Samithi organised a ‘people’s barricade’ against mineral sand-mining at Thottapally on Friday.

It was inaugurated by Dheevara Sabha general secretary V. Dinakaran.

Tension prevailed in the area after several protesters, including women, jumped into the downstream of the Thottappally spillway channel demanding that the removal and transportation of sand from the Thottappally pozhi be stopped. They were later removed by the police. A large contingent of police was deployed at Thottappally in view of the protest.

The protest is simmering at Thottappally for some time now over sand removal. According to the government, the sand is being removed to widen and deepen the mouth of the pozhi to ensure the smooth flow of water from Kuttanad through the Thottappally spillway to sea.