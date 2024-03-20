ADVERTISEMENT

People will realise Modi’s deceit: V.M. Sudheeran 

March 20, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Voters in the country will give a fitting reply to the Modi rule which stood only for protecting the interests of the rich by deceiving the poor, senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the election office of the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate K. Muraleedhran here on Wednesday.

“Narendra Modi and the Sangh Parivar destroyed the basic values of the Indian Constitution. There are efforts to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra. The Prime Minister has stooped to the extent of helping corporates like Reliance and Adani by misusing government machinery. Small entrepreneurs have been wiped out from the market,” he said. Mr. Modi, who refused to visit Manipur when the State was burning, is making repeated visits to Kerala, he added.

UDF election committee chairman T.N. Prathapan presided over. K. Muraleedharan, District Congress Committee president Jose Vallur and other UDF leaders spoke.

