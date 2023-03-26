People who believe in democracy will repeat Rahul Gandhi’s words: Prathapan

March 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thrissur

People who believe in democracy will repeat the words of Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fascist rule, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating a hunger strike observed by the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) on Sunday in front of the Thrissur Corporation office in solidarity with the Congress agitation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. DCC president Jose Vallur presided over the function.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP for his attempts to protect the democracy, secularism and Constitution of the country, which are in danger. Cases were framed against him when he spoke against corruption of rulers. If these were wrong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to take cases against all people who believe in democracy for repeating Rahul Gandhi’s words,“ Mr. Prathapan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the questions raised in the Lok Sabha on the alleged Adani-Modi relationship were removed from the Sabha documents. This showed that our democracy was in danger. Elected representatives were denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha. This was fascism, he said.

Thrissur, known in the name of Vadakkunnathan, Guruvayurappan, St. Thomas and Malik Dinar, could not be taken away by the fascists. The people, who believed in democracy, would not allow it. He was responding to actor and former Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi’s claim that he would win Thrissur in the coming Lok Sabha election.