HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

People who believe in democracy will repeat Rahul Gandhi’s words: Prathapan

Thrissur District Congress Committee observes hunger strike in solidarity with stir at Raj Ghat

March 26, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
T.N. Prathapan, MP, inaugurating a hunger strike observed by the Thrissur District Congress Committee on Sunday against the alleged fascist rule of Modi government and its vindictive action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

T.N. Prathapan, MP, inaugurating a hunger strike observed by the Thrissur District Congress Committee on Sunday against the alleged fascist rule of Modi government and its vindictive action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

People who believe in democracy will repeat the words of Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his fascist rule, T.N. Prathapan, MP, has said.

He was inaugurating a hunger strike observed by the Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) on Sunday in front of the Thrissur Corporation office in solidarity with the Congress agitation at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. DCC president Jose Vallur presided over the function.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP for his attempts to protect the democracy, secularism and Constitution of the country, which are in danger. Cases were framed against him when he spoke against corruption of rulers. If these were wrong, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to take cases against all people who believe in democracy for repeating Rahul Gandhi’s words,“ Mr. Prathapan said.

Even the questions raised in the Lok Sabha on the alleged Adani-Modi relationship were removed from the Sabha documents. This showed that our democracy was in danger. Elected representatives were denied the opportunity to speak in the Lok Sabha. This was fascism, he said.

Thrissur, known in the name of Vadakkunnathan, Guruvayurappan, St. Thomas and Malik Dinar, could not be taken away by the fascists. The people, who believed in democracy, would not allow it. He was responding to actor and former Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi’s claim that he would win Thrissur in the coming Lok Sabha election.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.