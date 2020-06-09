Kerala

People wary of making it to temples

Devotees maintain physical distance while paying obeisance at Hanumanswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning.

Devotees maintain physical distance while paying obeisance at Hanumanswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning.   | Photo Credit: S. Gopakumar

Chottanikkara Bhagavathy Temple had just 231 devotees coming in for darshan on Tuesday as the temple reopened after the COVID-19 lockdown was relaxed.

This was just a handful considering the rush on Tuesdays and Fridays at the temple, said the temple manager Biju R. Pillai. The temple was open from 4 a.m. to 12 noon. Barricade was erected for devotees to follow a route and maintain a distance of six feet amongst each other. Only the western entrance was opened to enter the temple premises.

Besides the thermal scan, the temple is maintaining a register of those who had arrived, and all were given a free mask too.

In other major temples under the Cochin Devaswom Board, just about a hundred devotees reached to offer prayers in Ernakulam Siva Temple, Chittoor Sree Krishnaswamy Temple and Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura.

There were 101 devotees at the Siva temple in the morning, 90 in Chittoor temple and 120 in Tripunithura. They were open to the devotees from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Following the lockdown norms, thermal scan was used to check the temperatures and details like mobile numbers and name were noted, said M. G. Jagadeesh, assistant commisioner, Tripunithura.

