People viewing Khan-Pinarayi face-off with disdain: Siddique

Standoff between Governor and Chief Minister to protect vested interests, alleges KPCC working president

The Hindu Bureau MALAPPURAM
November 03, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress workers taking out a march to District Collectorate in Malappuram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

ADVERTISEMENT

The standoff between the Governor and the Chief Minister is not part of any effort to protect higher education in the State, but part of a move to protect vested interests, alleged Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA.

Inaugurating a Collectorate march taken out by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Thursday, Mr. Siddique said that the people of Kerala were viewing the Governor-Chief Minister face-off with disdain.

“The Chief Minister, the Governor and the Ministers together appointed the vice chancellors of the universities in Kerala. The court says it is illegal. When the Governor tries to escape from the impasse, the Chief Minister is trying to stall it. CPI(M) workers and criminal gangs are controlling law and order in Kerala,” he alleged, adding that the government was turning the State into a lunatic asylum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DCC president V.S. Joy presided over the function. Aryadan Shoukath, Alipatta Jameela, E. Mohammed Kunhi, P.T. Ajaymohan, V.A. Kareem, K.P. Abdul Majeed, V. Baburaj, Fatima Roshna, P.P. Hamza, and T.K. Sasindran spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app