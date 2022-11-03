People viewing Khan-Pinarayi face-off with disdain: Siddique

Standoff between Governor and Chief Minister to protect vested interests, alleges KPCC working president

The standoff between the Governor and the Chief Minister is not part of any effort to protect higher education in the State, but part of a move to protect vested interests, alleged Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president T. Siddique, MLA.

Inaugurating a Collectorate march taken out by the District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Thursday, Mr. Siddique said that the people of Kerala were viewing the Governor-Chief Minister face-off with disdain.

“The Chief Minister, the Governor and the Ministers together appointed the vice chancellors of the universities in Kerala. The court says it is illegal. When the Governor tries to escape from the impasse, the Chief Minister is trying to stall it. CPI(M) workers and criminal gangs are controlling law and order in Kerala,” he alleged, adding that the government was turning the State into a lunatic asylum.

DCC president V.S. Joy presided over the function. Aryadan Shoukath, Alipatta Jameela, E. Mohammed Kunhi, P.T. Ajaymohan, V.A. Kareem, K.P. Abdul Majeed, V. Baburaj, Fatima Roshna, P.P. Hamza, and T.K. Sasindran spoke.