ADVERTISEMENT

People urged to be on the guard against fake e-commerce websites

Published - September 26, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

People should carefully scrutinise URLs to identify any discrepancies that may indicate a fake site and avoid clicking on links received via WhatsApp, SMS or social media

The Hindu Bureau

With leading e-commerce platforms commencing sales promising significant discounts on a wide range of products, the Kerala Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent online sites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The advisory comes amid emerging tactics adopted by fraudsters to lure unsuspecting customers to fake websites that often appear legitimate at first glance, but may lead to financial losses for those who conduct transactions through such platforms.

The Cyber police, which conducted a thorough inspection, have identified and removed 155 counterfeit websites that follow a similar modus operandi. Customers have been advised to exercise caution and to verify the authenticity online stores that offer prices that seem too good to be true. The authorities have called for carefully scrutinising URLs to identify any discrepancies that may indicate a fake site, and to avoid clicking on links received via WhatsApp, SMS or social media.

Call 1930

Those falling victim to online financial frauds must report such instances to the police by calling 1930 immediately. Prompt reporting, ideally within one hour of the incident, greatly increases the chances of recovering lost money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US