People urged to be on the guard against fake e-commerce websites

People should carefully scrutinise URLs to identify any discrepancies that may indicate a fake site and avoid clicking on links received via WhatsApp, SMS or social media

Published - September 26, 2024 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With leading e-commerce platforms commencing sales promising significant discounts on a wide range of products, the Kerala Police have urged the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent online sites.

The advisory comes amid emerging tactics adopted by fraudsters to lure unsuspecting customers to fake websites that often appear legitimate at first glance, but may lead to financial losses for those who conduct transactions through such platforms.

The Cyber police, which conducted a thorough inspection, have identified and removed 155 counterfeit websites that follow a similar modus operandi. Customers have been advised to exercise caution and to verify the authenticity online stores that offer prices that seem too good to be true. The authorities have called for carefully scrutinising URLs to identify any discrepancies that may indicate a fake site, and to avoid clicking on links received via WhatsApp, SMS or social media.

Call 1930

Those falling victim to online financial frauds must report such instances to the police by calling 1930 immediately. Prompt reporting, ideally within one hour of the incident, greatly increases the chances of recovering lost money.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.