People urged to be cautious against rising temperatures

District Medical Officer (Health) K. Narayana Nayak has asked the public to be cautious in the wake of a warning by the Weather Department that daytime temperatures will rise in the district.

“Drink two to four glasses of water every hour even if you don’t feel thirsty,” said a press release by the DMO. Those who sweat more should drink salted lemon juice or salted lemon water. Only boiling water should be used.

Those who work outdoors should take rest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Its better to wear thin white or lightweight loose clothing. People can use an umbrella or a hat while stepping out and do not allow children to play under the sun.” Children should not be left alone in the car.

Facilities to treat sunburn were available at all government hospitals in the district, the DMO said.