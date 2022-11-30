People turn up in hordes to witness teenage talents in action

November 30, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Kozhikode city leads in revenue district arts festival; Koyilandy and Koduvally close behind

The Hindu Bureau

Participants getting ready for the Ottanthullal competition at Kozhikode District School Arts Festival in Vadakara on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Kozhikode

At the end of the second day of stage events of the 61st Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival, which is in progress at Vadakara, Kozhikode city sub district has retained its lead with 371 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Koduvally sub district (338 points), which was in the second position on Monday, has lost the spot to Koyilandy, which scored 355 points. The day saw the rise of Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Chevayur, to the top spot among schools, scoring 143 points. Memunda HSS, Thodannur, with 126 points and National HSS, Vattoli, with 102 points are in the second and third positions respectively.

Ottanthullal (HSS Section) in progress at the District school arts festival going on at Vadakara here on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Some of the major events staged on Tuesday included group dance (HS&HSS), Malayalam drama (HS), Ottan thullal (all categories), Bharatnatyam (HS and HSS), English skit, Kuchipudi (HS and HSS boys), Classical music, Mappilappattu, and Kolkali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Most stages saw good patronage from the public who turned up in hordes to witness the teenage talents in action. That this is the first district school arts festival being held after the two-year pandemic-induced break is one reason for the enthusiasm shown by the public.

As the events are in progress, the Vadakara municipality is leaving no stone unturned to keep the town clean. The green protocol is followed throughout the festival. Organic waste bins have been placed all along the roads and venues to avoid littering.

Group Dance (HS category) in progress at the District school arts festival at Vadakara in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Some major events scheduled for Wednesday include folk dance, Malayalam drama (HSS), Mohiniyattam, group song, Koodiyattam, Poorakkali, Chavittunatakam, Vanchippattu, mimicry, and Oppana.

A scene from a play performed in the Malayalam drama competition (HS category) at the District School arts festival going on at Vadakara in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

The festival will conclude on Thursday.

The public response to the District School Arts Festival at Vadakara has been good on Tuesday. Most of the venues attract enormous crowds throughout the day. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US