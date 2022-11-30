People turn up in hordes to witness teenage talents in action

November 30, 2022 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Kozhikode

At the end of the second day of stage events of the 61st Kozhikode Revenue District Arts Festival, which is in progress at Vadakara, Kozhikode city sub district has retained its lead with 371 points.

Koduvally sub district (338 points), which was in the second position on Monday, has lost the spot to Koyilandy, which scored 355 points. The day saw the rise of Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, Chevayur, to the top spot among schools, scoring 143 points. Memunda HSS, Thodannur, with 126 points and National HSS, Vattoli, with 102 points are in the second and third positions respectively.

Some of the major events staged on Tuesday included group dance (HS&HSS), Malayalam drama (HS), Ottan thullal (all categories), Bharatnatyam (HS and HSS), English skit, Kuchipudi (HS and HSS boys), Classical music, Mappilappattu, and Kolkali.

Most stages saw good patronage from the public who turned up in hordes to witness the teenage talents in action. That this is the first district school arts festival being held after the two-year pandemic-induced break is one reason for the enthusiasm shown by the public.

As the events are in progress, the Vadakara municipality is leaving no stone unturned to keep the town clean. The green protocol is followed throughout the festival. Organic waste bins have been placed all along the roads and venues to avoid littering.

Some major events scheduled for Wednesday include folk dance, Malayalam drama (HSS), Mohiniyattam, group song, Koodiyattam, Poorakkali, Chavittunatakam, Vanchippattu, mimicry, and Oppana.

The festival will conclude on Thursday.