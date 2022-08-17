People turn angry as accused brought for verification

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Wednesday took three of the accused in the Shajahan murder case to different sites for verification. Aneesh, Sabareesh and Sujeesh were taken to Kava and Kozhimala, where they had hidden after the crime.

They were also taken to Kunnankad junction, near Malampuzha, where the murder took place on Sunday night.

People showed their anger when the accused were brought to Kunnankad junction. However, the police guided the accused to the vehicle to avoid them being attacked by the angry crowds.

Three long blades used for hacking Shajahan were recovered from a field near Korayar Puzha at Kunippulli. The blades had blood stains on them. The accused had reportedly brought the blades from their homes for execution of the murder.