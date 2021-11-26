People to become ‘dear’ in local bodies under Congress

The salutation sir/madam creates a divide between people and Government: DCC chief

District Congress Committee (DCC) president A. Thankappan has said that everyone in the local bodies ruled by the Congress will now be addressed “dear so-and-so” instead of ‘sir’ and ‘madam’.

Inaugurating the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Congress’s cultural wing Samskarika Sahithi here on Friday, Mr. Thankappan said the use of ‘dear’ would create an impression of camaraderie between the Government and the people.

“The people will consider themselves as endeared to the Government, and it will boost their confidence as well,” he said.

Mr. Thankappan also inaugurated a letter-writing event in protest against the linguistic inequity being followed by the Government. He said all local bodies under the Congress rule would be instructed to shift to the new salutation mode.

According to Mr. Thankappan, the salutation sir/madam creates a divide between the people and the Government. Replacing it with ‘dear’ will be the best way out to bridge that divide, he said.

Recognition

“'The beauty of the Constitution lies in identifying its citizens with their names, and it will be the biggest recognition a citizen can have,” he said.

He pointed out letters used by people’s representatives, including the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, ministers, MPs and MLAs, were invariably using the salutation ‘dear so-and-so’ and not ‘sir/madam’. “That should be a model for us, and not what the colonial rulers left behind.”

Samskarika Sahithi district chairman Boban Mattumantha presided over the function. DCC vice preside t Sumesh Achuthan, Samskarika Sahithi leaders Gireesh Nochulli, Ratheesh Puthusseri, Kaladharan Uppumpadam, Subhash Parali, P.S. Sandhya and Deepam Suresh were present.