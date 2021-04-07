People should rise in protest: Shaji

Murder of IUML member in Koothuparamba

Certain political parties in the State instigate their cadre to assault their rivals and then use poor people’s money to defend the criminals, Indian Union Muslim League leader K.M. Shaji.

He was speaking at a meet organised by the United Democratic Front in front of the Kannur collectorate on Wednesday in protest against the murder of IUML activist Mansoor in Koothuparamba, allegedly by CPI(M) workers. “Like the ‘D’ Company in Mumbai, there is a ‘P’ Company in Kerala to hack and kill rivals,” Mr. Shaji said.

Taking a dig at CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, who said that it was not a premeditated murder, Mr. Shaji said the press conference was an indication that the CPI(M) was ready to save those accused in the case.

The people should rise in protest to rein in such criminals, he said. He criticised the cultural leaders who had spoken in support of the CPI(M) ahead of the elections, including in Koothuparamba.